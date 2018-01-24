Loomis talks Brees and draft prospects at Senior Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. -- This week is all about NFL teams scouting the latest talent coming out of college. But it wouldn't be a discussion about the future of the Saints without a mention of Drew Brees and his contract situation.

"I don't know that there's a target date," said Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis. "Obviously we want to get him signed and we want him to be our quarterback for as long as he wants to be our quarterback. I'm not anticipating any problems. I know that Drew wants to be with the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Saints want Drew Brees so we'll make it happen."

But that's not to say they don't have their eye on that position.

"I think that we've been examining the quarterbacks for a number of years now with the idea of 'hey, let's get some guys in the pipeline that can be developed,'" Loomis said. "I think we're always in the business of quarterbacks."

Across the board though, the Senior Bowl is a chance to look at every position, and while it's only part of the evaluation process betwen NFL teams and the athletes, it's a great chance for NFL execs to meet with these draft prospects.

"Monday we had 14 straight hours of interviews," Loomis said. "We have appointments that we set up and we get to spend 20-30 minutes with each guy. We get to walk them through a lot of questions. We try to get them talking a lot. We give them a little football test and it just gives us a little bit better feel for them off the field. We'll get the majority of the players here throughout the course of the week."

The Senior Bowl is Saturday, January 27th at 1:30.