LaPlace teenager accused of robbing two at gunpoint, raping 64-year-old woman

LAPLACE, La. — A 16-year-old LaPlace boy was arrested Tuesday (January 23) in connection with two armed robberies and a sexual assault in LaPlace.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 9 p.m. Monday to an armed robbery in the 1500 block of Cartier Drive. The 21-year-old victim said she was sitting in her vehicle in her garage, and as the garage door was closing a teen wearing a black hoodie and gray “skinny” jeans walked under the door before it closed.

He reportedly opened the vehicle’s door, pointed a handgun at her head and demanded money. He also grabbed her arm, but she resisted and was able to press the garage door remote button from her vehicle.

When the garage door started opening again, the teen got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to another armed robbery in the 1400 block of Meeker Loop, where the 64-year-old victim said she, too, was parked in her driveway and exiting her vehicle. That’s when a suspect, also wearing a black jacket and gray “skinny” jeans, approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

He also reportedly forced her back into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her before stealing a computer tablet and a cell phone and fleeing on foot.

Deputies identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male. Deputies were able to recover the gun used in the armed robberies, as well as the stolen tablet. The gun was reported stolen in 2012.



The juvenile was booked with first degree rape, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm (felony). He was transferred to the Terrebonne Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile also was arrested last October in connection to a robbery of a LaPlace residence, charged with two counts of theft of a firearm (felony).