HOUMA, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Cannata's family market is famous for their gooey butter king cakes, and Jamie from the bakery says Snickerdoodle is the best one! They added a "new kid on the block" that is called "s'more-a-doodle." They also have a special Chantilly King Cake, "It's Bavarian and we have like a french cream filling and it's got blueberries, strawberries, and cherry inside. It's absolutely delicious."

This bakery gives back, "For every snicker-doodle that's bought, we give proceeds back to Mary Beard foundation."

They've shipped all over the world and love how widespread king cake season is. "I mean people are calling from all over celebrating a little bit of Mardi Gras everywhere. Even out of the country. So it's really fun to watch your king cakes expand from home to all the places it's going."