Get The Skinny | LA Citrus Amandine Cake

By Chef Carl Schaubhut of DTB for Hollygrove Market’s Eat Fit Farm to Table Chef Dinner

Hollygrove Market & Eat Fit NOLA | Farm to Table Chef Dinner

WHEN : Thursday January 25, 6:30pm

: Thursday January 25, 6:30pm WHAT : 5-course Eat Fit farm-to-table dinner prepared by 5 chefs (more details below)

: 5-course Eat Fit farm-to-table dinner prepared by 5 chefs (more details below) $75/ticket | Includes Eat Fit cocktail + multi-course meal + Hollygrove Box home delivery. 100% of proceeds to benefit 501(c)3 nonprofits Hollygrove Market & Farms + Eat Fit|Live Fit Fund.

Farm-to-Table Guest Chefs:

Chef Carl Schaubhut | DTB

Chef Meg Bickford | Café Adelaide

Chef Brad McGehee | Blue Line Sandwich Co

Yogi Chef Brandi Lea Harris | Good Medicine

Bar Chef Laura Bellucci | SoBou

RECIPE | LA Citrus Amandine Cake

Amandine Cake

By Chef Carl Schaubhut of DTB

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:



2 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup almond flour

½ cup corn flour

½ cup Swerve Sweetener

1 tablespoon xanthan gum

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 egg whites whipped

8 tablespoons butter browned

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. With a pastry brush, use the 2 tablespoons melted butter to thoroughly butter the financier molds. Arrange them side by side, but not touching, on a baking sheet. Place the baking sheet with the buttered molds in the freezer to resolidify the butter and make the financiers easier to unmold.

In a large bowl, combine the flours, Swerve, xanthan gum, salt and baking powder. Mix to blend. Add the egg whites and mix until thoroughly blended. Add butter and mix until thoroughly blended. The mixture will be fairly thin and pourable.

Spoon the batter into the molds, filling them almost to the rim. Place the baking sheet in the center of the oven. Bake until the financiers just being to rise, about 7 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 400 degrees. Bake until the financiers are a light, delicate brown and begin to firm up, about another 7 minutes. Turn off the oven heat and let the financiers rest in the oven until firm, about another 7 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the financiers cool in the molds for 10 minutes. Unmold. (Note: Wash molds immediately with a stiff brush in hot water without detergent so that they retain their seasoning.) The financiers may be stored in an airtight container for several days.

Curd

Makes 40 servings

Ingredients:



4 eggs

½ cup Swerve Sweetener

½ cup coconut oil

1 cup lemon juice, with peel reserved

4 ounces amaretto

2 cups citrus segments

Instructions:

Whisk eggs and Swerve in top of double boiler to blend. Add lemon juice and lemon peel. Set pan over simmering water (do not allow bottom of pan to touch water). Whisk until mixture thickens to pudding consistency and thermometer inserted into mixture registers 165 degrees, about 4 minutes.

Remove from over water; emulsify in coconut butter. Cool. Press plastic wrap directly onto surface of curd; chill until cold. (Cake and lemon curd can be made one day ahead. Cover cake and store at room temperature. Keep lemon curd chilled.)

Pour amaretto over citrus and let macerate for at least 30 minutes to overnight.

Almond Milk Sorbet

Makes 40 servings

Ingredients:



2 cups unsweetened almond milk

2 eggs

½ cup Swerve Sweetener

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

Instructions:

Whisk eggs and swerve over double boiler for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk all ingredients in large bowl. Process in ice cream maker according to directions. Transfer to container, cover, and freeze. Can be made three days ahead. Keep frozen. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes to soften slightly before serving.

Per serving: 145 calories, 10 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 200 mg sodium, 20 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 1.75 grams sugar, 4 grams protein.

MORE ABOUT EAT FIT NOLA, HOLLYGROVE, AND CHEF CARL SCHAUBHUT:

About Carl Schaubhut, Chef Ambassador for Ochsner’s Eat Fit initiative – read more here

About Eat Fit NOLA | Ochsner’s Eat Fit NOLA is a nonprofit initiative designed to help the community live their healthiest, strongest lives possible. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on the menu with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out.

Free to all restaurants and foodservice partners, Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, feel better or look better, as well as help to manage health issues including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find participating Eat Fit restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area.

Follow Eat Fit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit www.EatFitNOLA.com for more information.

MORE about Hollygrove Market & Farm | Hollygrove Market & Farm is a 501c3 organization located in the heart of New Orleans. They grow a diverse variety of seasonal produce on two urban micro farms, offer community gardens for the Hollygrove neighborhood and run a local produce market that features fruits, vegetables and sustainable products from Louisiana farmers and New Orleans entrepreneurs. Hollygrove also teaches classes and hosts workshops on a variety of topics related to gardening, healthy cooking and environmental consciousness.

Hollygrove Market & Farm has an incredible volunteer base which makes everything that they do possible! For four hours of service in their gardens or market, volunteers are compensated with a CSA style produce box worth $25. Hollygrove also offers home delivery and a wholesale program for schools, restaurants and community centers. Learn more at hollygrovemarket.com.

