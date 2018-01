Elton John’s Farewell Tour rolls through New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS–Elton John is retiring but not before he makes one last stop in New Orleans.

The 70-year-old musician announced his retirement during an event held in New York City on Wednesday.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” John explained. “My priorities now are my children, my husband, my family. I thought the time is right to say thank you to my fans and say goodbye.”

He stresses that his decision has nothing to do with his health.

His tour spans over 300 dates and touches down on nearly every continent.

The tour dubbed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” kicks off in North American in September.

He’ll play the Smoothie King Center December 6th.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, January 25th.

Elton John 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

04/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

04/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/08 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

09/16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

09/19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

09/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

11/24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

11/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/04 – Birmingham, ALL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

12/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/11 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

01/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

01/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

01/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

01/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

01/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/29 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

02/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

02/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center