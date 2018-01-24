Deputy finds pot, handgun, $50,000 in cash in vehicle during traffic stop

CHALMETTE – A Slidell man who was pulled over for speeding last week was arrested on multiple drug and gun violations after deputies found marijuana, a handgun, and almost $50,000 in cash inside his vehicle.

A St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over 23-year-old Garry Lee Crabbs shortly before 11 a.m. on January 19 after the deputy spotted Crabbs speeding on Paris Road in Chalmette.

The deputy smelled marijuana smoke wafting from the vehicle and spotted a loaded magazine on the floorboard and the butt of a handgun sticking out from beneath the driver’s seat.

A search of the vehicle turned up more than two ounces of pot, a .9mm handgun, a magazine, six .9mm shell casings, and $49,629 in cash.

Crabbs told the deputy he was leaving a storage unit, and after obtaining a search warrant for the unit, investigators found a safe containing over two pounds of weed and another .9mm handgun.

Crabbs was arrested and booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and speeding.

Crabbs was on probation for a prior drug conviction at the time of his arrest, according to the SBSO.