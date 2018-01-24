× Causeway Police search for possible car that crashed in Lake Pontchartrain

METAIRIE– The Causeway Police, along with the Coast Guard are searching for a vehicle that may have crashed off of the causeway into Lake Potchartrain.

According to Causeway Police, the search was activated when it was reported that approximately 1/2 a mile of guard rail was missing on the Southbound lane of the bridge and debris could bee seen on the road and in the water.

As of 3:45 a.m. crews were on the scene and actively searching for a possible vehicle in the water.

The Coast Guard has also been called in to help with the search.

We will bring you the latest on this story as it becomes available.