Both spans of the Causeway Bridge closed as search and rescue efforts continue

METAIRIE – Both the northbound and southbound spans of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway are currently closed after a truck went over the railing and plunged into the lake earlier this morning.

The Causeway Police tweeted the northbound closure just after 9 a.m.

The southbound span has been closed since early this morning, shortly after the truck went over the side.

According to Causeway Police, the search was activated when it was reported that approximately 1/2 a mile of guard rail was missing on the southbound lane of the bridge and debris could bee seen on the road and in the water.

As of 3:45 a.m., crews were on the scene and actively searching for a possible vehicle in the water.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck crashed into the lake around mile marker 11.

