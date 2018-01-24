× Body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain after early morning Causeway crash

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard ended its search for a person whose truck plunged into Lake Pontchartrain after the body was recovered Wednesday evening.

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office marine unit recovered the driver about 5 p.m.

First responders were notified about 3:45 a.m. that a truck had driven over the guardrail on the Causeway Southbound and fallen into the lake.

The red utility truck from the lake around 10 a.m., but the body of the driver was not inside.

About a half-mile of guard railing was missing from the bridge.

Both directions of the Causeway were closed Wednesday morning because of the crash.

The driver has not been identified.