WWE Superstars visit Bricolage Academy for The WrestleMania 34 Reading Challenge

NEW ORLEANS -- Tuesday wasn't an ordinary day for those kids who got a chance to read a book in school. Instead of listening to their teachers read, they had a few special guests. WWE Superstars Big Cass and Mandy Rose, NXT Superstars No Way Jose, and Ember Moon and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior all sat down at Bricolage Academy for a time of reading.

After reading from "Trombone Shorty" by Troy Andrews, WWE donated 1,000 books to Bricolage Academy with a portion of the books being funded by The King Firm.

In an effort to promote literacy, WWE and partner First Book, the nonprofit social enterprise that has distributed more than 160 million books to children in need, are donating 20,000 books to New Orleans area schools as part of WrestleMania in the community.