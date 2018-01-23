Would you eat it? King Cake Oreo Truffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Even though Tamica is on a juice cleanse, Test Kitchen Taylor never stops making her delicious recipes! This one has been called her best one yet.

King Cake Oreo Truffles

1 package Golden Oreos

8 oz. whipped cream cheese with

2 Tablespoon cinnamon sugar

12 ounces white almond bark

Blitz the Oreos in a food processor until they are fine crumbs.

Add the cream cheese and process until it comes together and forms a dough.

Scoop and round into balls and set on a plate.

Once finished, transfer to the fridge to chill.

After the cookie balls have chilled, melt the almond bark according to package directions.

Dip the cookie balls into the melted almond bark and coat thoroughly, tapping your fork to get excess off.

Place onto a piece of wax paper, and top with sprinkles!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!