Women arrested in Mississippi with 51 pounds of heroin, 3-month-old baby in car

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two women from Mexican and Texas border towns were arrested in Mississippi Monday for reportedly trafficking 51 pounds of heroin with a baby inside the car.

According to a news release from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, the women were stopped for a traffic violation and agreed to a search of the vehicle.

That’s when deputies found the 51 pounds of heroin hidden inside, along with a 3-month-old.

The 23-year-old women, Arlene Moya of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Trisha Ibarra of Laredo, Texas, were arrested for aggravated trafficking of heroin. Child Protective Services has custody of the baby.

Deputies said the heroin is valued at $2 million wholesale, with a street value of $10 million.