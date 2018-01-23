Woman arrested for shoplifting twice in two days, blames diabetes

THIBODAUX, LA – A woman who was arrested twice in the same weekend for shoplifting told police she stole a large quantity of food because she is diabetic.

Forty-two-year-old Amy Stevens was caught on surveillance footage stuffing two packs of ground meat, one pack of ribs, and one pack of frozen fish into her purse at a grocery store in the 600 block of Lafourche Drive on January 15.

Thibodaux Police Department officers tracked Stevens down at her Fern Street home on January 20 and arrested her for the theft.

On January 21, a manager of a grocery store in the 200 block of North Canal Boulevard attempted to stop Stevens before she could leave the store with food concealed under her jacket.

A struggle ensued, and Stevens dropped four packs of steaks on the ground after she elbowed the manager in the face, according to the TPD.

She ran out of the store without the steaks, and she also left behind her purse, which contained her identification.

Officers caught up to Stevens later that same day and placed her under arrest again.

Stevens told investigators that she stole the food because she is diabetic, according to the TPD.

She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for theft and is currently being held on a $1,000 bond.