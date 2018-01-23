× Wendy Vitter, wife of David Vitter, nominated for New Orleans federal judgeship

NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump has nominated Wendy Vitter to serve as a U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Wendy Vitter, who currently serves as general counsel for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, is the wife of former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, a Metairie Republican who gave up his seat in the Senate in 2015 for an unsuccessful bid for governor.

She previously served in the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, beginning as a law clerk and ultimately rising to chief of the Felony Trials Division. During that period, she focused on homicide prosecutions and litigated over 100 jury trials.

Previously, Vitter practiced maritime and complex litigation at a boutique firm.

She is also involved in her community and recently concluded a three-year term as President of the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans Board of Directors. Vitter earned her B.A. from Sam Houston State University, and her J.D. from Tulane University Law School.