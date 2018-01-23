× ‘Suspicious package’ left at Slidell post office was water, not sewage and feces

SLIDELL, La. — A mentally ill man in Slidell caused a lot of headache and confusion Friday when he left what detectives thought was a suspicious package full of raw sewage at a Slidell post office.

As it turns out, the jars inside the package were filled with just water, not raw sewage and fecal waste, Slidell Police Detective Daniel Seuzeneau said.

When detectives responded to the suspicious package, they were able to briefly make contact with the mentally ill man who left it, Suzeneau said. The man gave detectives reason to believe that the substance in the package was a type of raw sewage.

The bomb squad determined early on that the package was not explosive and contained large liquid containers, leading detectives to conclude that it was, indeed, raw sewage.

It took a long time for the bomb squad to clear the package for opening. When it finally was opened, detectives learned that it was only jars of water.

“Did the water come from a toilet bowl? I have no idea. We were reporting the information we had at that time. That changed, obviously,” Seuzeneau said.

No charges are expected for the mentally ill man who left the package.

Here’s video from the night of the incident:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video