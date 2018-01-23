× Suspect sought for beating a man to death on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a Baton Rouge man in connection with a St. Charles Avenue beating that later turned deadly.

According to NOPD, officers responded to a call for simple battery at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 6.

The victim, Arnold Jackson, was taken to a local hospital, and the suspect, 25-year-old Garrett James Ward, was found highly intoxicated in a parking garage. Ward was arrested for second-degree battery and later released from jail.

Jackson died of his injuries Jan. 18.

Ward is now wanted for second-degree murder. He’s believed to live in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nicholas Williams at 504-658-5300, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.