Passenger traffic at Armstrong Airport topped 12 million in 2017

NEW ORLEANS – More than 12 million passengers traveled through the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in 2017, continuing a three year upward trend.

In 2015, 10.6 million passengers passed through the airport, a number which jumped to 11.1 million in 2016, according to airport officials.

“Travelers from all over the world are flocking to New Orleans for the unique culture, experience and people here,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “I’m so proud to see yet another record-breaking year for the Airport. This is a clear sign that New Orleans isn’t just back on its feet, it is as vibrant as ever. As a top travel destination in 2018, we are in a position to see even more tourism growth during our tricentennial year. As construction progresses on the new North Terminal, which will be complete in February 2019, we will continue to open the doors to new opportunities for the people, businesses and visitors in our city. ”

The airport saw a string of improvements and enhancements in 2017, including an expansion of nonstop service, British Airways nonstop flights to London-Heathrow, and seasonal nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany, to name just a few.

Average daily carrier seats spiked in 2017 to 21,266, a 10.5 percent jump over the number of daily seats in 2016.

“Reaching the 12 million passenger mark is a huge accomplishment for MSY,” Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Kevin Dolliole said. “More than 20 new flights were announced in 2017, making New Orleans more connected and accessible than ever. We are excited to see this growth continue, and I look forward to what is to come in 2018.”