New Orleans man arrested on more than 100 charges of child pornography

BATON ROUGE – A New Orleans man has been arrested on over 100 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Walker faces 105 counts of possession and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13, according to the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Walker was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison after a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the LBI Violent Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the New Orleans Police Department.

“My office will continue to use our arrest authority to apprehend those accused of exploiting children,” Landry said. “We will do all we legally can to arrest alleged child predators, anytime and anywhere.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. To report child exploitation, call the LBI at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.