× ‘Lock it or lose it.’ Police ask people to lock their cars to help prevent break-ins

METAIRIE — “Lock it or lose it.” -that’s the message of a new campaign being launched today as carnival season ramps up.

According to police, suspects will walk by a vehicle, check to see if the door is unlocked and if it is, will then proceed to rummage through your car for any valuables you may have left behind.

Crimestoppers, local sheriffs and police chiefs are speaking out Tuesday about these break-ins, paying particular attention to preventing gun crimes and the weapons stolen during car break-ins.

Police are urging people to simply lock their vehicles and hide items that are left inside. It’s a proactive move that could end up saving you a lot of headache in the long run.