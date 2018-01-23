Local businesses pay it forward with funding during Krewe du Vieux ‘shakedown’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Saturday night is a big deal for fans of the lewd, crude and ever-so-rude Krewe du Vieux. On the evening of January 27, 2018, Marigny and French Quarter streets will be filled with political satire and adult-themed costumes, floats and paraphernalia, all honoring a theme that you'll need to read for yourself on the Krewe website (Click here!).

Making Mardi Gras happen costs a lot of money, so Krewe du Vieux asked local business owners to ante up. This was no ordinary donation drive; watch the video above and see how they staged a mafia shakedown, and let Twist Reporter Stephanie Oswald join in on the fun.

On Tuesday night, krewe members, dressed as gangsters, raided businesses along the parade route, offering them "protection from unexpected events" in exchange for a donation.

Unmarked envelopes marked "Krewe du Vieux" were collected from dozens of places, and the money inside them will help the krewe, led by "Shakedown Boss" Brian Florane, pay for the fees and costs of parading through the City of New Orleans and celebrating at the Krewe du Vieux ball.

If you're a business owner who missed the shakedown, but you'd still like to contribute, contact Krewe du Vieux Treasurer, Cindy Hardegree at 504-723-5320 or kdvtreasurer@gmail.com. Unfortunately, contributions are not tax deductible.