Slidell, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Sugar Love Cakes is known as the home of the king cake on a stick, but they have all sorts of King Cakes! Some of their flavors include strawberry, cream cheese, raspberry, chocolate, Bavarian, lemon and plenty of other flavors! Owner Sierra's favorite flavor is praline pecan, "with the caramel on the top with pecans."

So where id the idea of king cake on a stick come from? "A long time ago I use to do king cakes outta my house. I was at a festival strolling with my little girl and we saw chicken on a stick. At the time I was making king cakes and I thought it would be neat if everyone was walking around with king cake on a stick. I saved the idea if I was able to open a bakery if it were ever possible. Well, it was and now we're serving king cake on a stick."

And as for Sierra, she says the perfect way to enjoy king cake is on a stick! "I love that it all right there on a stick. It's right there for you."