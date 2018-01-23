Jazz Fest 2018 lineup released

NEW ORLEANS – The initial lineup for Jazz Fest 2018 has been released.

With headliners like Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Beck, Jack White, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, and Bonnie Raitt, along with a host of local musicians, there will certainly be something for everyone.

There will also be a special tribute to the legendary Fats Domino, who passed away in 2017.

The eagerly awaited announcement is the first hint at what music lovers from around the world can expect between April 27 and May 6 at the New Orleans Fairgrounds as the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival gets underway.

