Girls’ guide to Mardi Gras gowns

NEW ORLEANS -- Men have it easy: one tux and they are set for every black tie occasion.

Women, especially those who live in New Orleans, have to be prepared for a different ball gown every night of the week this time of year.

Maiya boutique in Metairie, located at 3000 Severn across from Lakeside Mall, has the answer to your woes.

"Our dresses range from $89 to $399," said store manager Amber Murphy. "We can custom make them for you in any color of the rainbow, or you can check out what we have on our racks pre-made."

Dresses must be floor length, they can not have skirt that is cut high in the front and long in the back, and a respectable amount of skin showing is recommended.

To complete the look, search the guidelines online of the specific ball you are attending. Some require elbow length white gloves, which are available on Amazon for anywhere between $5 and $20.

Depending on your budget, attending a Mardi Gras ball will range from $150 to $1000.