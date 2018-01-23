Get the body you want, without the hours work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The number one excuse people use for skipping the gym is, time. "I don't have enough time to work out," ring a bell?

A gym in the CBD has the answer for that: 25 minute work outs.

"High intensity, but less time," said Brandon Nelson, co-founder of Body B Fit

According to Nelson, you burn between 300-500 calories a class at Body B Fit.

What sets this gym apart from others is not only the length of classes, but class type. There's only three.

Versaclimber, Megaformer, and boxing.

Versaclimber is their answer to spin. It's an indoor climbing class on a vertical machine that includes interval training, resistance, and sprints.

Megaformer is the strength workout. It integrates resistance, counter resistance, and elongates the body similar to Pilates but on a machine with weights.

Boxing is your classic cardio, and stress relief. "Now-a-days everyone wants to take their stress out on the bag after a long day," said Laura Bailey, co-owner of the boutique gym.

"In most boutique gyms you're paying for the high end equipment," said Bailey. "We are bringing you that same high-end equipment to you for less, our classes are only $15 to drop in."

Nelson and Bailey also offer a body analysis to help you reach you fullest potential once you join, where they'll track your progress.

Body B Fit is located at 1010 Common Street New Orleans, LA, 70112, United States.