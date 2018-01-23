Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Sausage & Pepper Tomato Gravy
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Rouses Fresh Homemade Italian Pork Sausage
- 1 white onion finely cut
- 1 12 OZ. jar roasted Bell Peppers
- 1 12 oz. jar Marinated Artichoke hearts
- 1 6.5 oz. jar Sun Dried Tomatoes
- 1/4 cup Kalamata Olives seeds out and cut finely
- 2 28 oz. cans San Marzano Tomatoes
- ½ cup fresh cut basil
- ½ teaspoon Italian Seasoning
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 1 lb. Luigi Vitelli Pasta Noodles of choice cooked and drained
Instructions:
Remove sausage from casing. Sauté in a medium skillet with onion until browned, approx. 10 minutes. Place drained peppers, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes into skillet with the sausage and onions. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomatoes & bring to a boil. Add cut olives. Add basil and Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper. Let simmer for 1 hour on low. Serve over cooked Pasta.
