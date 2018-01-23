Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Sausage & Pepper Tomato Gravy

Italian Sausage & Pepper Tomato Gravy

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Rouses Fresh Homemade Italian Pork Sausage
  • 1 white onion finely cut
  • 1 12 OZ. jar roasted Bell Peppers
  • 1 12 oz.  jar Marinated Artichoke hearts
  • 1 6.5 oz. jar Sun Dried Tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup  Kalamata Olives seeds out and cut finely
  • 2    28 oz. cans San Marzano Tomatoes
  • ½ cup fresh cut basil
  • ½ teaspoon Italian Seasoning
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 1 lb. Luigi Vitelli Pasta Noodles of choice cooked and drained

Instructions:

Remove sausage from casing.  Sauté in a medium skillet with onion until browned, approx. 10 minutes.  Place drained peppers, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes into skillet with the sausage and onions.  Stir until fully incorporated.  Add tomatoes & bring to a boil.  Add cut olives.  Add basil and Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper.  Let simmer for 1 hour on low.  Serve over cooked Pasta.

