× Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Sausage & Pepper Tomato Gravy

Italian Sausage & Pepper Tomato Gravy

Ingredients:

1 lb. Rouses Fresh Homemade Italian Pork Sausage

1 white onion finely cut

1 12 OZ. jar roasted Bell Peppers

1 12 oz. jar Marinated Artichoke hearts

1 6.5 oz. jar Sun Dried Tomatoes

1/4 cup Kalamata Olives seeds out and cut finely

2 28 oz. cans San Marzano Tomatoes

½ cup fresh cut basil

½ teaspoon Italian Seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 lb. Luigi Vitelli Pasta Noodles of choice cooked and drained

Instructions:

Remove sausage from casing. Sauté in a medium skillet with onion until browned, approx. 10 minutes. Place drained peppers, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes into skillet with the sausage and onions. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomatoes & bring to a boil. Add cut olives. Add basil and Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper. Let simmer for 1 hour on low. Serve over cooked Pasta.

*********

Click here for more information about Rouses Markets.