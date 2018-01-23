× Boil advisory issued for West Bank of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the West bank of Orleans Parish due to a sudden drop in water pressure Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 23, 2018).

Water pressure dropped below the acceptable level of 15 psi. This advisory will be in effect until further notice. The East bank of Orleans Parish is not affected by this.

Residents in the affected area are advised not to drink, make ice or brush teeth until further notice. Residents who have compromised immune systems are advised not to wash hands, shower or bathe. All other residents are advised to take the following precautions:

-Wash hands: Use soap and water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer. The safest option is to wash with boiled or bottled water.

-Shower or bathe: Be careful not to swallow water while showering or bathing. Use extra caution when bathing infants and young children. A sponge bath can reduce the chance of swallowing water. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The Sewerage & Water Board has been in contact with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water at this time.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area. S&WB will notify residents and businesses when the advisory is lifted. If you have any questions, please call 52WATER (529-2837).