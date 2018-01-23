Bakers for a day! Kids at Ochsner’s Children’s Hospital make king cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Today the kids at Ochsner in the pediatrics unit got the chance to be king cake bakers for the day.

Winn-Dixie partnered with Ochsner to bring king cake baking kits to them for the kids to ice, sprinkle, and even put the little baby inside.

"It's important for these kids to get to experience a little bit of Mardi Gras because they're in the hospital. We put this on to help lift their spirits and to help them revel in Carnival," Thomas Harris, Vice President of Ochsner's Pediatrics unit said.

This Sunday Ochsner is putting on its annual "King Cake Festival" in Champions Square. This festival benefits the child patients at Ochsner.

The "King Cake Festival" starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

Winn-Dixie is teaming up with Ochsner Hospital System this Mardi Gras season as a bakery partner in the 5th Annual King Cake Festival.

For more information about the "King Cake Festival," click HERE.