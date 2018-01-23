Albany High School teacher arrested for sleeping with teenage boy

LIVINGSTON, LA – A 33-year-old high school teacher has been arrested for having sex with a teenage boy.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Ashley Meyer on January 22, when someone filed a complaint about the sexual relationship.

Meyer is a teacher at Albany High School, according to WBRZ.

“Through investigation, evidence led detectives to Ashley Meyer,” Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said. “Evidence suggests that starting in February of 2016, Meyer had sexual relations with a male juvenile on at least three separate occasions. Meyer was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.”

Meyer was arrested on January 22 and charged with three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The felony charge pertains to an adult having a sexual relationship with someone between the ages of 13 and 17.

She posted a $75,030 bond the same day she was arrested, and has been released from the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

“Because this case involves a juvenile, no further details will be released,” Ard said.

The Livingston Parish School System released the following statement:

The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. Livingston Parish Public Schools utilizes application references, interviews, and state background checks before hiring any employee in the district to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event.