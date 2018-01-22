Tangipahoa police looking for 15-year-old runaway

AMITE, LA – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 15-year-old runaway who may be headed across state lines with her 15-year-old boyfriend.

Mackenzie Rose Intagliata of Roseland was reported missing this morning after leaving her home around 4 a.m. with her boyfriend, Jayvionte Tupac Harris, who goes by Tupac.

The pair are thought to be heading to Dellwood, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

Harris’ older brother is likely driving the runaways, according to the TPSD.

Intagliata is approximately 5’ tall, 115 pounds, with strawberry-brown curly hair.

Anyone with information regarding Intagliata’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.