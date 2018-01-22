Suspects in nickel and dime crime worth thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, LA -- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who are accused of breaking into vending machines. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Deputies say two men are accused of breaking into vending machines at the Bedico Supermarket on Highway 22 and the Loranger Supermarket on Hwy 40. One of the crimes happened on October 31 and the other happened on January 4.

According to deputies, the suspects came prepared to break into the machines. They say the pair got away with around $1,000 each time.

In the first case, in Bedico, deputies say the pair was driving a black Jeep Renegade that was registered in Pennsylvania. In the second case, deputies say the suspects used a newer model red or maroon Ford Mustang.

According to deputies, the pair has committed the same crime at businesses in Mississippi and North Carolina. At least one of the cars they used was found abandoned in Texas.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of both suspects. Click on the video button at the top of this page to see it.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call Tangipahoa Parish Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.