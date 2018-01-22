Selfie app matches users to historic art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Google Arts and Culture app has gone viral in the past week, becoming one of the top downloaded apps according to techcrunch.com

Here's how it works.

You simply take a selfie and the app then shows you what historical work of art matches your face the most.

The app gives you percentages of different portraits, all of which should match up with that user's selfie.

We headed to the University of New Orleans where college students got face to face with art, and we logged their reaction.

"It's kind of strange. They put me as a 12-year-old little girl."

Some were confused when they received a portrait featuring some historical painting of the opposite sex.

"I think it's a man, it could be a woman, but who knows?"

Others were surprised by how the app mistook their face for a different ethnicity.

"First day of school, I realize I'm Russian and didn't even know it."

"Okay I think the artist is Toon Doo Seo and the historical figure it Kang."

"Do you feel like you look like a historical figure?" I asked.

"Yea, except, I'm not Korean."

In all, the app was a real attention grabber, allowing those who do love art to appreciate the meaningness of this simulator's comparison.

"I think it's interesting. I like it. I like how they can recognize my face to art. I think it's interesting."

