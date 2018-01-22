× Scalise expected to be released from hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is expected to be released from the hospital Monday after undergoing surgery almost two weeks ago, multiple lawmakers and GOP aides told CNN.

The Louisiana Republican had a planned surgery on January 10 as part of his ongoing recovery from the injuries he sustained during a June 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

The announcement was made at the House Republican conference meeting and a loud cheer could be heard from outside the room.

Four people, including Scalise, were shot and two others were injured when a man opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14, 2017. Scalise suffered a single gunshot wound to his left hip.

He first returned to work on Capitol Hill in September.