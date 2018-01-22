Randazzo’s Camellia City Bakery: King Cake of the Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

At Randazzo's Camellia City, King Cake baking is a family affair! While she runs the place, her husband makes the King Cake dough! And Tricia says everyone else who works there is like family, "even if they do not have the Randazzo last name, they all take a special interest in making the cake and it just brings everybody great joy."

Their most popular flavor is cream cheese, but the 'mixes' are wonderful too, "strawberry cream cheese, blueberry cream cheese, pecan praline, we have lemon, apple, cherry, raspberry, blueberry!"

But take it from Tricia, she knows the best way to enjoy a good slice, "I love it with coffee. What's more New Orleans than coffee and King Cake?"

And if you ask her what sets their King Cakes apart, "It's made from love every step of the way."