Pick up your groceries from Walmart without ever getting out of your car

METAIRIE, La. — Walmart just launched a new pickup drive through at 615 Veterans Blvd in Metairie. This is only the third pickup drive through location in the entire country.

What makes this so unique is that the drive thru is not attached to the Walmart store. Customers can easily pickup their online grocery orders.

This is how customers can use the new pickup drive thru location: