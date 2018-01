× NOPD investigating shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot in the foot this morning in Hollygrove.

The shooting occurred just before 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Leonidas Street, according to the NOPD.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the left foot.

No further information is available at this time.

