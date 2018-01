× Man shot multiple times in the Marigny

New Orleans – Police are investigating a shooting in the Marigny that left one person wounded.

It happened at about 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Villere Street.

Police say a man was shot multiple times. He then moved to the 1400 block of Pauger Street, where first responders found him.

He was taken to the hospital.

29.971294 -90.061767