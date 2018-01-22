Jolt of Joy: the ladies of ‘Black Lightning’ electrify prime time TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca - "Are you texting me?" asks WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

"Yep, we're texting you and we got you Wild Bill," say the ladies of the new CW show Black Lightning.

Wild Bill is in Hollywood to chat with the cast of the new show that's getting reviews that really light you up.

Cress Williams stars as Black Lightning.

He's the superhero who has the power to harness and use electricity. He's got lightning to fight the bad guys and to fight for social justice.

But he's suppressing his super powers and trying to be just a regular guy. So, he's got a job working as a high school principal.

And he's got a family. He's got an ex-wife and two current daughters.

His ex-wife is Lynn Pierce and she's played by Christine Adams.

You'll know Christine Adams from her television and film roles. Most recently Christine starred with David Schwimmer, from Friends, on the AMC series Feed the Beast.

Black Lighting has a couple of super daughters.

Anissa is played by Nafessa Williams. Her first television role was on One Life to Live.

Nafessa also has her own online fashion boutique. It's called Saturday Dreaming.

Anissa has a sister on Black Lightning.

She is Jennifer. And she's played by China Anne McClain.

China Anne McClain has been acting since she was five.

She's been a star on several shows on the Disney Channel. And she's known for her role as Jazmine Payne in Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

These three ladies are the family of TV's newest superhero and star of the new show on the CW, Black Lightning.

You can watch it Tuesday nights at 9pm in New Orleans on NOLA 38 - the CW.