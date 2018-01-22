× Fatal crash shuts down Westbound I-10 at Morrison Road

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating a single car crash that killed one man on I-10 westbound near the Morrison Road exit.

Officers got a call around around 2:34 a.m. that a car have overturned at that location.

There was one person in the car at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of I-10 westbound are currently closed while the crash is investigated.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of of the autopsy.