Carnival Cruise Line searching for woman who went overboard in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS – A 44-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Carnival Triumph went overboard a day after leaving New Orleans.

The five-day cruise left the Port of New Orleans on January 20, and the woman was “seen going overboard” into the Gulf of Mexico on January 22, according to Carnival Cruise Line Manager of Corporate Communications Christine de la Huerta.

Search and rescue operations are underway, and Carnival’s CARE team has been in touch with the woman’s family, de la Huerta said.

No further details have been released.

