18-year-old leads police on wild chase after running into marked police vehicle

THIBODAUX, LA – An 18-year-old girl who had taped envelopes over her car’s license plate slammed into a marked police car and then led officers on a wild police chase.

Breion James faces multiple charges after the incident, which occurred around 2:40 p.m. on January 18.

James and her four passengers, who were all between 18 and 20 years of age, were en route to a fight that had been reported at the intersection of Bradford and Henderson Streets, according to the TPD.

An officer heading to the scene of the reported fight encountered James’ red 2007 Infiniti near where West 10th Street merges into Caroline Avenue.

James’ vehicle crossed the center line and slammed into the police officer’s cruiser.

After both vehicles stopped and the officer had gotten out to make sure James and the occupants of her car were safe, James sped off.

At one point, James drove through the parking lot of a Chase Bank, striking one of the bank’s signs.

The chase ended when James pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Oakley Avenue, according to the TPD.

James was arrested and charged with hit-and-run, crossing the center line, failure to display a license plate, and flight from an officer.

Her passengers did not face any charges and were free to go.

The reported fight that James and the officer she struck were headed to never actually happened, according to the TPD.