Boil advisories lifted in several parishes
NEW ORLEANS — Boil water advisories have been lifted for most of the parishes whose water systems were affected by winter weather.
The boil advisory has been lifted in the following parishes:
- Orleans
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- St. John the Baptist
In Terrebonne Parish, the following areas are no longer under a boil advisory:
- The area along Hwy 24 and 55 from Presque Isle to the end of these roads in the Parish and Country Drive and Aragon Road including the communities of Bourg, Montegut and Grand Bois.
- The area adjacent to Bayouside Drive from Country Drive south to the Chauvin Water Tank.
- The area from Presque Isle to and adjacent and up to 5502 Hwy 56.