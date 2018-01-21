A Zulu party at the airport fit for a Queen!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Lots of pomp and circumstance this morning at Louis Armstrong Airport, that's where the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club held it's annual "Queen's Arrival."

This year's Queen is Troye Washington, an educator.

"Zulu means a lot to me. I've been around Zulu since I was a maid in 1978," she said.

Every year it's a Zulu tradition that the Queen takes a trip with her gal pals. This year they went to Miami for the weekend. Today, she arrived back home.

"My trip was wonderful. There were 61 of us and we painted Miami black and gold," she said.

And airport travelers were pleasantly surprised by the Zulu Queen's arrival.

The tradition of the Zulu Queen arriving at Louis Armstrong Airport started back in 1977.

