Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival kicks off!

NEW ORLEANS -- What happens when you mix New Orleans music with reggae? You get the Jerk Chicken festival!

Thousands flocked to the unique festival in Central City Saturday to get a taste of culture from Carribean food and New Orleans food.

Band lineups include TBC Brass band, OG Blake Owens, and Kam-X Reggae Band. Other activities include a scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest and a jerk chicken cookoff.

The festival takes place from 1pm to 10pm.

Tickets are $10 cash only before 3pm and $12 after 3pm. Children tickets are $5.