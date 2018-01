Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saturday night Legion of Mars Mardi Gras Krewe threw their 2018 ball at the Hyatt in downtown New Orleans. Members and guests arrived ready with cocktails in their hands and an escort to their seats military style.

The krewe had donations to enable several purple hear and World War 2 veterans to attend the Legion of Mars Ball and or parade this year.

This particular krewe is New Orleans only military-themed Mardi Gras Krewe.