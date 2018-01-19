× Water pressure restored in Jefferson Parish, boil water advisory still in effect

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish activities and services are returning to normal as full water pressure is restored, but a boil water advisory is still in effect for the east bank of the parish.

Water pressure levels returned to the normal 55 to 56 psi this morning, according to parish officials, but that won’t be enough to lift the advisory.

Samples are being collected from 75 points around the parish to test for any irregularities in the water.

Those samples will have to undergo a 24 hour incubation period before tests can be run, according to the parish.

Once the test results are in, the decision to lift the boil water advisory will be made by parish and state officials.

In the meantime, normal parish operations are returning, including:

All Jefferson Parish Libraries will open at regularly scheduled operating times

All Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation activities will take place as normally scheduled

The Driftwood Parade will take place as scheduled

All Alario Center activities will take place as normally scheduled

The East Bank and West Bank Animal Shelters will operate at normal times