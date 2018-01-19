× Water pressure restored at Armstrong Airport

KENNER – All restrooms and terminals at Armstrong International Airport have reopened after water pressure has been fully restored.

A drop in water pressure shuttered terminals and caused airport officials to bring in portable toilets yesterday afternoon.

More than 100 water line breaks across Jefferson Parish led to a boil water advisory for the east bank of the parish, which is expected to last until Monday while crews work to repair the damage caused by the recent hard freezes.

That boil water advisory is still in effect at the airport, so hand sanitizer is being made available to travelers, and vendors still have a limited menu, according to airport officials.