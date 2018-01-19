× Slidell police find 70 lbs of feces in suspicious package

SLIDELL, LA — The Slidell Police Department says it used its bomb squad to investigate a suspicious package that was found at the post office on Second Street.

According to police, a man dropped off the package and made some strange comments as he left the scene.

The bomb squad was able to x-ray the package and determined that it had two jars inside of it containing a total of about 70 lbs of raw sewage and feces.

Police say the package was addressed to an out of state federal agency but they’re not identifying which one.

They say the man who left the package was located and taken into custody. At last word, he was undergoing a psychological evaluation. Police say the man has a history of mental illness.