SLIDELL, La. — Slidell PD is on the scene of a suspicious package left behind at the United States Post Office in Slidell.

The entire radius surrounding the post office (Sgt. Alfred Dr., Second St., Erlanger Ave., Fremaux Ave. all the way to Sgt. Alfred Dr.) are currently blocked off.

The St. Tammany Bomb Squad is currently en route. Check back for updates.