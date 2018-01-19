× RTA: Bus, streetcar, ferry service back to normal

NEW ORLEANS – After several days of disruptions as icy weather gripped the city, the RTA says all services are back to normal.

The Canal Street ferry to Algiers Point reopened this afternoon, according to the RTA, and a temporary shuttle bus service between the two terminals has been suspended.

All regular bus and streetcar routes are fully functional and back to normal.

A shuttle bus continues to service the St. Charles streetcar route between Howard and Canal, according to the RTA.