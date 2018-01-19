× Report: Louisiana school board president resigns after teacher arrest, national outcry

ABBEVILLE, La. — The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board, which made headlines last week after a teacher was removed from a board meeting and handcuffed for protesting a raise for the superintendent, has resigned, according to the Abbeville Meridional.

Anthony Fontana submitted a resignation letter to the south Louisiana newspaper and said he stayed in office long enough to secure a new contract for Superintendent Jerome Puyau. He said he “kept his promise” to constituents and board members:

Over the course of the last two years many things have occurred that made me think long and hard about resigning my seat. However, I believed I owed it to our school system to end the single issue that raised its dirty head on each vote the Board took and that was a contract for the superintendent. I made a promise to several board members and to our system that I would stay in office until the superintendent received a contract. I kept my promise.

The school board made national headlines after a Vermilion Parish teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, was handcuffed, removed and subsequently arrested for speaking out against a $38,000 salary increase for the superintendent. Watch the video of her arrest below:

“I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person of leadership getting any type of raise,” Hargrave said. “I feel like it’s a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have. We work very hard, with very little, to maintain the salaries we have.”

Hargrave also expressed frustration that “performance goals” were cited as the reason for the raise when teachers are responsible for helping the school system reach those goals.

While she was being recognized by the superintendent, an Abbeville city marshal approached her and asked her to leave. Shortly after being escorted out of the meeting, Hargrave was handcuffed by an Abbeville city marshal.

She was booked into the city jail on charges of remaining where forbidden and resisting an officer, but the city attorney said he will not pursue those charges.

Hargrave responded to the ordeal through a video provided by the Louisiana Association of Educators. Here’s her response: